Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.44.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $217.60. 61,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,204. The company has a market cap of $146.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $221.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

