LEMONCHAIN Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $5.08 Billion (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 85.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000695 BTC on major exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and approximately $425,528.17 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded 88.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,100.55 or 0.06441456 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.99 or 0.00503823 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,230.50 or 0.30644888 BTC.

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

