Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,400 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the October 31st total of 199,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSAK opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $240.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.31. Lesaka Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $6.07.

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $121.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.28 million. Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lesaka Technologies will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L acquired 505,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $1,743,233.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,670,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,163,915. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 1,595,923 shares of company stock worth $6,032,824 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Lesaka Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, engages in the provision of fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. It provides financial services, such as bank accounts, loans, and insurance products.

