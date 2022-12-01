Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Trading Down 3.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.5% on Thursday after Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $15.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Leslie’s traded as low as $14.08 and last traded at $14.09. 32,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,761,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leslie’s news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $49,424.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

Leslie’s Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 210.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,434,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169,336 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,449,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,168 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,660,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,100,000 after purchasing an additional 322,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,422 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48.

About Leslie’s

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Featured Stories

