Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,775,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 161,175 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.6% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $93,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MKT Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.7% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 30,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 19.0% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 693,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,386,000 after purchasing an additional 110,827 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer by 20.8% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 18.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 424,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after purchasing an additional 65,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 20.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 436,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,878,000 after purchasing an additional 74,360 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.47.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.67. The stock had a trading volume of 348,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,651,886. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $284.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

