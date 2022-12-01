Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,220,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,850 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL worth $45,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELP. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 936,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 610,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 281,082 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 122,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.58. 13,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

