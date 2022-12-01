Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $14.55 Million Stock Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,710,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 561,050 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of CEMEX worth $14,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 204,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 88,017 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 31,299,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,146 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 2,543,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,808 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CX. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.18.

CEMEX Price Performance

CEMEX Company Profile

NYSE CX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 75,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,945. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $6.93.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

