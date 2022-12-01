Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $24.06 Million Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,183 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $24,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.37.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 2.8 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Shares of DKS traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.21. 12,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,743. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $130.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.88 and a 200-day moving average of $99.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 17.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

