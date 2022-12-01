Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $6.37 Million Stock Holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.73% of Precision Drilling worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 85.1% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 9.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth approximately $878,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 2.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,592,000 after purchasing an additional 22,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

NYSE:PDS traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.26. The stock had a trading volume of 989 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.57. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 2.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.52. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $329.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.44 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Precision Drilling to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

