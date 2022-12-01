Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Purchases 234,330 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 977,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 234,330 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $60,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in State Street by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on State Street from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.96.

Shares of State Street stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.16. The stock had a trading volume of 42,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,456. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day moving average is $68.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

