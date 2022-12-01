Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 173,677 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,038,409 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 173,677 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Vodafone Group Public worth $31,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 145,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,366 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,290 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,742 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.44) to GBX 110 ($1.32) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.15) to GBX 155 ($1.85) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.69) to GBX 215 ($2.57) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.17.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $11.33. 178,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,274,293. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4483 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.6%.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.