Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 7,900 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751,927 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $52,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Oracle stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.21. The company had a trading volume of 76,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,297,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.99 and its 200-day moving average is $72.50. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 60.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

