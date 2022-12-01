Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 9,730 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,505 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 9,730 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of VMware worth $35,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 310.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in VMware by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in VMware by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.21. The company had a trading volume of 17,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,670. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $136.85.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMW. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.86.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

