Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2022

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRXGet Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

LXRX stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $403.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.36. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $558,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $58,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.