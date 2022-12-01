Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

LXRX stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $403.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.36. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $558,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $58,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.