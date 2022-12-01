Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
LXRX stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $403.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.36. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.54.
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.
