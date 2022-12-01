Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) is Madison Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,149,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,005 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband makes up about 2.1% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Liberty Broadband worth $132,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 207.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $90.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.50 and a 200-day moving average of $101.86. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $71.70 and a 1 year high of $164.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

