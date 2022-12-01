Lido DAO Price Reaches $1.15 (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Lido DAO token can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00006678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lido DAO has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lido DAO has a market cap of $901.23 million and $20.47 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lido DAO Profile

Lido DAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 786,358,691 tokens. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

