LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Trading 6.5% Higher

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) shares were up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 10,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 674,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LFST shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

In other news, insider Warren Gouk sold 51,672 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $465,564.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,058,627 shares in the company, valued at $54,588,229.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 82,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $580,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,584,540 shares in the company, valued at $39,259,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Warren Gouk sold 51,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $465,564.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,058,627 shares in the company, valued at $54,588,229.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 259,277 shares of company stock worth $1,954,962 over the last three months. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter worth about $84,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

