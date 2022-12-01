Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,475 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Linde worth $84,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC decreased their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Linde in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.72.

LIN traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $335.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,004. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $166.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. Linde’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

