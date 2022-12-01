Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Short Interest Up 900.0% in November

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the October 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Lithium Chile Stock Up 6.3 %
OTCMKTS LTMCF traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 18,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,333. Lithium Chile has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45.
