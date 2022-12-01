Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Short Interest Up 900.0% in November

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the October 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Lithium Chile Stock Up 6.3 %

OTCMKTS LTMCF traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 18,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,333. Lithium Chile has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45.

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of mining properties in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of approximately 91,861 hectares of exploration claims in Chile and Argentina; and a copper-gold property portfolio comprising approximately 21,329 hectares of exploration claims in Chile.

