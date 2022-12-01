Lloyd Park LLC Buys Shares of 24,226 MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGF. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 73,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 279,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.39. 50,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,175. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $4.30.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.0209 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

