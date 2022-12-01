Lloyd Park LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lloyd Park LLC reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Park LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,874,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,764,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,764,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,352,684 shares of company stock worth $108,659,919. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

NYSE GS traded down $3.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $382.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.62 and a 200 day moving average of $325.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.