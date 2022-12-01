Lloyd Park LLC Has $736,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Lloyd Park LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Park LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,259,316,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,406,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,140,000 after purchasing an additional 175,554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,603,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,441,000 after purchasing an additional 161,668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,056,000 after purchasing an additional 459,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,389,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,036,000 after purchasing an additional 277,002 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.99. The stock had a trading volume of 26,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,806. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.76.

