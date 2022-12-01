Lloyd Park LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Lloyd Park LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BTZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.69. 1,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,600. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

