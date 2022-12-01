Lloyd Park LLC Takes $1.31 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000. Morgan Stanley makes up 1.4% of Lloyd Park LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 24.8% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.4% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 218,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,139,000 after buying an additional 25,773 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 50.7% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.78. 121,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,620,197. The company has a market cap of $156.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.05. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.