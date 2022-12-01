Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. Sells 5,455 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

EOG stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.27. The stock had a trading volume of 102,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,151. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.73. The company has a market capitalization of $82.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 70.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,170 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $16,057,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 20.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 719 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 14.3% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 120,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,408,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

