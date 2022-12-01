Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives $60.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYG. StockNews.com started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 50 ($0.60) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.
Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance
LYG stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.25. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.