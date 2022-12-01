Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives $60.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYG. StockNews.com started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 50 ($0.60) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

LYG stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.25. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 150,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 38,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 46,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

