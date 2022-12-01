Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Cut by McDonough Capital Management Inc

McDonough Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 2.7% of McDonough Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. McDonough Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $36,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 223.5% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $483.99. 7,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,051. The stock has a market cap of $126.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $328.20 and a twelve month high of $494.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $446.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.64.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.83.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

