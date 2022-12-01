Loews Corp Invests $20.17 Million in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Loews Corp bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,167,000. HCA Healthcare makes up about 0.2% of Loews Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.10.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,673,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.51. 21,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.