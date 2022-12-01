Loews Corp Purchases 85,000 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Loews Corp increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries comprises approximately 0.1% of Loews Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Loews Corp owned 0.06% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $15,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $85.04. The company had a trading volume of 32,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,993. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

