Loews Corp Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Loews Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.1% of Loews Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Park LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 27.4% during the second quarter. Lloyd Park LLC now owns 935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,974,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,483,105,000 after purchasing an additional 186,145 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 854,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,840,110,000 after purchasing an additional 80,568 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 13.6% during the second quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,653,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.38. 518,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,286,442. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,801 shares worth $20,043,004. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.77.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

