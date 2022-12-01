Loews Corp Takes $1.80 Million Position in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)

Loews Corp bought a new stake in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 413,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000. Loews Corp owned 0.28% of Maverix Metals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Maverix Metals by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Maverix Metals by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 31,280 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Maverix Metals by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Maverix Metals by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. 20.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Maverix Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.42. 3,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,388. The stock has a market cap of $651.29 million, a P/E ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Maverix Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86.

Maverix Metals Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 62.51%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMX shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Maverix Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.