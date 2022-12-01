Loudon Investment Management LLC Buys 150 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3,216.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,364,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,853,000 after buying an additional 1,323,324 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 582.2% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 68,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 58,691 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.52.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,134,186. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.64. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $457.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.