Loudon Investment Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,673 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.3% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 328.2% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,981 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 60,538 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 34.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.85. 788,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,622,432. The stock has a market cap of $123.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. KGI Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

