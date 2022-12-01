Loudon Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,475,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.2% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 59,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 31,343 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.42. 1,738,359 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.22.

