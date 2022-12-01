Loudon Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $75.49. The company had a trading volume of 34,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,087. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $81.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.77 and a 200 day moving average of $76.03.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

