Lpwm LLC Buys 1,291 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lpwm LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.7% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.13. The stock had a trading volume of 178,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,679. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.81.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

