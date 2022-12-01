Lpwm LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Lpwm LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Lpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,924,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,952,000 after buying an additional 5,219,445 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $22,673,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,870,000 after buying an additional 1,062,414 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $80,196,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,024,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,533,000 after buying an additional 807,875 shares in the last quarter.

IWR traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.93. 47,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,340. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.04. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $83.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

