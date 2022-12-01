Lpwm LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Lpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,463,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.25. 5,115,367 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.12.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.