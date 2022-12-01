Lpwm LLC Sells 618 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lpwm LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $233.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,038. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $325.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.64 and its 200-day moving average is $232.72.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

