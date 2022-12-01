Lumi Credits Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $981.95 (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 30th. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $981.95 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lumi Credits has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

