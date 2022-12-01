Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Trading Down 4%

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Rating) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 81,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Haywood Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lumina Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.
Lumina Gold Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$135.49 million and a PE ratio of -8.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.18.
Lumina Gold Company Profile
Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.
