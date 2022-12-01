LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Holdings Cut by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 54,840 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $9,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,011 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,611,000 after acquiring an additional 727,322 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 934,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,082,000 after acquiring an additional 617,144 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,173,000 after acquiring an additional 586,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $85.01 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.90.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

