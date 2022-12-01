MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $3,284,851.78 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) Director John L. Ocampo sold 47,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $3,284,851.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,353,703.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of MTSI opened at $68.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.56. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTSI. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Benchmark lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 244.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

