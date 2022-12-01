Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires 236,613 Shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,613 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 5.23% of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF worth $37,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.12. The stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,309. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.50. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88.

