Madison Asset Management LLC Has $48.58 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 754,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,245 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Amphenol worth $48,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 112.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 124.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 40.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.56.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

Amphenol Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APH stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $80.57. The company had a trading volume of 20,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,638. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day moving average of $71.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

