Madison Asset Management LLC Has $75.20 Million Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,150,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,187 shares during the period. Black Knight comprises 1.2% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $75,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter worth about $463,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight during the second quarter worth $79,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,771,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Black Knight by 433.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 57,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 46,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BKI stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $62.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average of $64.87. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $84.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

