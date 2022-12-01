Madison Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 359,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,753 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $56,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in CDW by 4,250.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 66.0% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 405.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.86. 3,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.43 and a 200-day moving average of $170.08. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $208.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

