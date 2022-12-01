Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 15,673 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,673 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up about 1.4% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Analog Devices worth $86,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,178 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 43.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,440,000 after buying an additional 994,122 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $124,937,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2,467.5% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 834,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,977,000 after buying an additional 802,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,839,000 after acquiring an additional 726,381 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,647 shares of company stock worth $1,574,990 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $170.22. The stock had a trading volume of 33,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $188.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.43. The stock has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

