Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 15,673 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,673 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up about 1.4% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Analog Devices worth $86,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,178 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 43.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,440,000 after buying an additional 994,122 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $124,937,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2,467.5% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 834,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,977,000 after buying an additional 802,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,839,000 after acquiring an additional 726,381 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.95.
Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $170.22. The stock had a trading volume of 33,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $188.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.43. The stock has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 57.58%.
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
