Magic Internet Money Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.93 Billion (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 1st. Magic Internet Money has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $855,439.38 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005883 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Magic Internet Money alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,100.54 or 0.06495181 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.73 or 0.00505972 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,214.60 or 0.30775595 BTC.

About Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magic Internet Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magic Internet Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Magic Internet Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magic Internet Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.