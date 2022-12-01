Maiar DEX One Day Trading Volume Hits $168,420.32 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $245.66 million and $168,420.32 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17,122.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010581 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035920 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00040576 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005760 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021432 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00244882 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003587 USD and is up 2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $155,865.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.